GPS Coordinates Locator: Tools for Finding Your Exact Position

GPS coordinates are essential for determining your exact location anywhere in the world. By using latitude and longitude, GPS technology helps pinpoint your position with incredible accuracy. Whether you're exploring a new city, hiking in remote areas, or simply need to share your location with someone, knowing your GPS coordinates ensures you never get lost.

With a GPS coordinate finder app, you can quickly access your latitude and longitude in different formats, including DMS (Degrees, Minutes, Seconds) and UTM (Universal Transverse Mercator). Many apps and websites also provide additional features like offline navigation, map layers, and a direction compass to enhance your experience.

1-GPS Coordinates Finder Tool on onlinecompass.net

In today’s digital age, GPS technology plays a crucial role in navigation, travel, and location tracking. Whether you are a traveler, delivery driver, real estate agent, or simply someone who needs to pinpoint an exact location, a reliable GPS coordinates tool can be invaluable. One such tool is the GPS Coordinates Finder on onlinecompass.net. This tool provides users with accurate latitude and longitude values, allowing them to determine their live geographical position and retrieve geographic information for any address.

The GPS Coordinates Finder Tool is designed to help users find their live geographical position, including latitude and longitude, in both Decimal Degrees (DD) and Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds (DMS) formats. The tool also allows users to enter coordinates manually to obtain address details and visualize locations on a map.

Key Features of this Tool

Find Your Current GPS Coordinates By enabling location services , users can instantly obtain their latitude and longitude.

, users can instantly obtain their latitude and longitude. The tool displays coordinates in both DD and DMS formats. Search and Retrieve Coordinates for Any Address Users can enter an address or location name to get its GPS coordinates.

The tool provides detailed information, including the country, city, state/province, and zip code. Convert Between Decimal Degrees (DD) and Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds (DMS) Users can input coordinates in either format, and the tool will automatically convert and display them in both styles. Map Functionality The tool integrates a zoomable and full-screen map , allowing users to pinpoint locations visually.

, allowing users to pinpoint locations visually. Clicking on the map provides GPS coordinates for the selected point. Sharing GPS Coordinates Users can share their coordinates with others via a share button.

with others via a share button. The tool generates a link containing the latitude, longitude, and a visual map representation. Use Without a Current Location Users are not restricted to their current location and can find coordinates for any point on the map.

How to Use the GPS Coordinates Tool on onlinecompass.net Website?

1. Finding Your Current Location

Enable Location Services on your device.

on your device. The tool will display your latitude and longitude in both DD and DMS formats.

and in both DD and DMS formats. The corresponding address (country, city, state, and zip code) will also be provided.

2. Finding GPS Coordinates for Another Location

Click on the search icon at the top of the map.

at the top of the map. Enter an address, city, or country.

The map will zoom in on the specified location, displaying its coordinates.

3. Manually Entering Coordinates

Enter latitude and longitude values in either DD or DMS format.

and values in either DD or DMS format. Click on Get Address, and the tool will show the corresponding location on the map.

4. Sharing GPS Coordinates

Click the Share button to send your coordinates via apps like messaging services or email.

to send your coordinates via apps like messaging services or email. A map link will be generated, allowing recipients to view the location.

5. Zooming and Full-Screen Mode

Use the + and − buttons to zoom in or out.

and buttons to zoom in or out. Click on View Fullscreen for a better visual experience.

2-GPS Coordinates Locator Map by Firehawk

The GPS Coordinates Locator Map app by Firehawk is a feature-rich GPS coordinate and location finder designed to help users pinpoint their exact location and navigate using latitude and longitude coordinates. With over 5 million downloads and an impressive 4.3-star rating from 34,000+ reviews, this app has gained significant traction among users looking for precise mapping solutions.

Key Features & Functionality

The app offers a wide range of features, including:

GPS Coordinate Finder – Allows users to get their exact latitude and longitude in various formats such as DMS, UTM, and MGRS.

– Allows users to get their exact latitude and longitude in various formats such as DMS, UTM, and MGRS. Offline Capabilities – The ability to locate coordinates even without an active internet connection.

– The ability to locate coordinates even without an active internet connection. Multiple Map Layers – Standard, Satellite, Terrain, Retro, Dark, Night, Aubergine, and Silver.

– Standard, Satellite, Terrain, Retro, Dark, Night, Aubergine, and Silver. Direction Compass – A built-in compass for navigation.

– A built-in compass for navigation. Maps History – Keeps track of previously visited locations.

– Keeps track of previously visited locations. Geohash & Plus Codes – Advanced mapping tools for professionals and adventurers.

– Advanced mapping tools for professionals and adventurers. GPS Satellite & My Location – Provides real-time GPS updates.

These features make the app a versatile tool for travelers, hikers, surveyors, and anyone needing precise geolocation tracking.

User Experience & Interface

The user interface is relatively straightforward, with a simple layout that allows users to access key features quickly. The map is interactive, and users can tap on locations to get GPS coordinates instantly. However, some users have reported issues with certain features, such as the drawing tool, which doesn’t function as expected. The app’s free version provides essential functionality but is somewhat limited, prompting users to upgrade to the premium version for full access.

✅ Pros:

✔ Accurate GPS coordinates with multiple formats

✔ Offline mode for navigation without the internet

✔ Various map layers for different needs

✔ Built-in compass for easy navigation

✔ Keeps a history of visited places

❌ Cons:

✘ Expensive subscription fees ($6.99 per week)

✘ Difficult cancellation process

✘ Some features (e.g., map drawing) don’t work properly

✘ Limited functionality in the free version