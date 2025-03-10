By citing fentanyl as the reason, the US government announced in late February that it would hit goods from China with a new 10 percent tariff from March 4.

This policy is the latest manifestation of the absurd logic that China is responsible for America's fentanyl problem. But this is the way of the world's superpower: shift the blame onto others rather than taking responsibility itself.

In fact, most of the reporting by Western media outlets on China's fentanyl regulation is speculative, lacking evidence or on-the-ground investigation. This absence of solid information has seriously misled the public. In stark contrast to what is portrayed, China has the strictest counter-narcotic policies in the world and has made painstaking efforts and achieved significant progress in combating narcotic and psychotropic substances.

For example, fentanyl-related substances are so tightly regulated in China that before the US blamed China for the American fentanyl crisis, most Chinese people had never even heard of the word. Those who actually need such medication must first get a special "red prescription" from the hospital. Each prescription is individually registered and stored in a double-locked cabinet. Two people must be present to open it, with the keys held separately. The use of these drugs is carefully recorded in dedicated ledgers, with daily inventory checks to ensure no pills go missing. The distribution data is shared among medical institutions, regulators and law enforcement agencies.

Some reports claim that local Chinese officials avoid supervising or prosecuting illegal fentanyl production to protect jobs and economic growth. These claims are false. In China, drug crimes carry even harsher penalties than economic crimes, and counter-narcotics efforts are a highly decisive factor in evaluating local officials' career advancement. Poor performance in anti-drug efforts alone can disqualify officials from any awards or promotions. Others suggest China is waging a "reverse Opium War" against the US by intentionally exporting fentanyl to America. This is absurd. China's painful memories of the Opium Wars have led to a deep national aversion to drugs. The Chinese people, more than anyone in the world, understand how drug addiction has affected the country. Furthermore, China, more than any other country in the world, loathes those who tolerate or collaborate with drug traffickers for political or military reasons. Confucius said over 2,500 years ago: "Do not do unto others what you do not want done unto you." This principle continues to guide China's actions today.

Some argue that while China regulates fentanyl-related substances, it is not doing enough to control its precursor chemicals. What is intentionally omitted in this claim is the fact that China has listed 38 types of controlled precursor chemicals (including a category of ephedrine substances) as of 2023, surpassing the 14 varieties regulated by the UN.

After all, precursor chemicals are not drugs. China is one of the world's major producers of many things, including chemicals, but that does not make China responsible when a country finds itself in a fentanyl crisis.

International drug policy officials describe China's regulation of precursor chemicals as "active, if not necessarily proactive."

Since 2024, China's cooperation with the US on drug control has achieved hard-won results, and discussions are underway to deepen this collaboration further. China is not assisting the US to gain "rewards" or to avoid punishment or sanction. It is helping the US out of the deep yet simple aspiration of the Chinese people to make the world a better place and protect every individual's well-being. China's contributions deserve an objective and fair evaluation. Yet, even after becoming the first country to comprehensively regulate fentanyl-related substances, China still faces numerous accusations, smear campaigns, sanctions, and now tariffs. Drug control is a global endeavor that demands coordinated international efforts. Those genuinely concerned about the fentanyl crisis and the well-being of its victims should urge the US government to reverse this misguided decision. The sooner the US resumes dialogue and consultation, the faster China-US bilateral cooperation on counter-narcotics can be restored, and the fewer lives will be harmed by this dangerous substance.

The article was published by Global Times on February 28.