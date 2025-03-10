Pezeshkian warns of improper energy use, apologizes for power outages

TEHRAN - President Masoud Pezeshkian says improper energy consumption is among the primary challenges facing the country, while at the same time apologizing for the inconveniences caused by energy imbalances and recent power outages.

Speaking during the signing ceremony of contracts for the pressure enhancement of the South Pars joint gas field on Saturday, Pezeshkian stressed the necessity of management and avoidance of wasteful usage to resolve problems arising from energy shortages.

In recent months, Iran has faced significant energy challenges, including critical shortages, which have led to the occasional shutdown of schools, banks, and institutions across various provinces.

The president acknowledged the hardships faced by people and industries in the winter, yet expressed confidence that with public cooperation and participation, these issues can be effectively addressed.

“We went through a harsh winter, during which, for whatever reason, the oil and gas reserves were insufficient to cover the power plant,” he said.

“Of course, the dear people at the ministries of oil and energy, with great effort, managed to compensate for the shortages by increasing production and cover this difficult period, and people were not left without gas in the winter,” he added.

He underscored that the substantial investment of over $17 billion in this sector reflects a commitment to meeting future needs and achieving stability and sustainability in the energy domain.

