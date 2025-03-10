Any negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine will be doomed to failure if Britain's intervention is not excluded, says Sergey Mironov, head of the A Just Russia - For Truth faction in the Duma.

Why it matters:

Donald Trump aims to end the Ukraine war by securing agreements with Ukraine regarding its mineral resources. But the move could face opposition from the European Union.

What he's saying:

UK will attempt to disrupt any potential peace agreements, as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson did in 2022.

The outcome of the negotiations hinges on the U.S. delegation's ability to "remove Ukrainians from the influence of Great Britain."

The Americans need to knock the British nonsense out of the Ukrainian heads

The nasty old English woman should be locked up and not allowed anywhere near the resolution of the conflict.

Go deeper:

The Times newspaper reported that Great Britain is advising Ukraine before talks with the U.S. delegation in Saudi Arabia.

National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell reportedly advised Vladimir Zelensky on how Kiev should conduct itself in negotiations with the Americans.

(Source: Iran Press)