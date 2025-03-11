Isfahan Contemporary Art Museum to reopen after renovations, celebrating 30 years of art

TEHRAN- The Isfahan Contemporary Art Museum, one of the treasures of Iranian art and history, is set to reopen on Saturday following the completion of its restoration work.

The reopening ceremony will be attended by a number of prominent artists from the city.

The director of the Isfahan Contemporary Art Museum announced that this museum, which also functions as a specialized center for visual arts, has undergone a four-year period of necessary renovations.

As the new year approaches, coinciding with its 30th anniversary, the museum will once again welcome artists, art enthusiasts, and New Year travelers, Saeid Mohammadi-Panah said.

Two exhibitions entitled "Thirty Years of Museum Posters" and "Thirty Years of Museum Images" will be inaugurated alongside the reopening ceremony in the presence of Isfahan's mayor, he added.

Referring to the historical significance of the building, he highlighted that the construction dates back to the Qajar era.

“It is one of the valuable complexes in the historical landscape of Isfahan, located adjacent to the Chehel Sotoun Palace. The building has undergone various changes in its usage over time. Originally, it served as the grand home of Zel al-Soltan, the governor of Isfahan during the Qajar period. Subsequently, it functioned as a horse guard house, a ceremonial hall, and the governor's office, before eventually being designated as the Isfahan Contemporary Art Museum in 1994.”

The museum has always been a vital hub for art in Isfahan and Iran, Mohammadi-Panah said and added: "For the past 30 years, it has served as a home for national and international artists, students of visual arts, and art researchers. Its geographical proximity and close interactions with the Isfahan University of Art, which nurtures a new generation of artists, further enhance the museum's significance."

He added that the museum features four large galleries with unique architecture and has consistently hosted works by prominent domestic and international artists over the past three decades.

Notable exhibitions have included pieces from the renowned Iranian artist Mahmoud Farshchian and the famous German artist Günther Uecker, he mentioned.

He also emphasized the intertwining of art and Isfahan's identity, noting that the Isfahan Contemporary Art Museum holds a rich collection of over 700 valuable visual artworks, which will soon be displayed in one of its galleries for art lovers.

The museum operates under the auspices of the Cultural, Social, and Sports Organization of Isfahan Municipality.

Isfahan, often referred to as the cultural capital of Iran, boasts a rich artistic heritage that reflects its historical significance and vibrant contemporary scene. Known for its exquisite architecture, stunning mosques, and lush gardens, the city serves as a canvas for various art forms, from traditional Persian miniature painting to modern visual arts.

The city's numerous galleries and cultural institutions, such as the Isfahan Contemporary Art Museum, showcase the works of both celebrated masters and emerging artists, making it a hub for creativity and artistic expression.

Festivals and art exhibitions further illuminate Isfahan's role as a meeting point for local and international artists, fostering a dynamic dialogue that continues to shape its cultural landscape.

SAB/



