Lebanon quite prone to sectarian violence in Syria

BEIRUT — The massacres that are taking place against the Syrian civilians, especially against the Alawite sect, have exposed the hypocrisy of claims by the HTS-led regime that it is seeking to provide security, peace, dignity and justice for the Syrian people.

Given the geographical proximity and the sectarian and societal structural similarity, Lebanon is very susceptible to being affected by the negative developments in Syria, which were immediately reflected in sectarian and security tension in some regions.

For its part, the Druze community is very interactive with the plight of Syria’s Druze community as demonstrated by the sharp disagreement between the Lebanese Druze leadership on how to approach these threats.

In turn, the eastern border with Syria—as it constitutes a contact line between the supporters of al-Jolani (aka Ahmad al-Sharaa) and the Bekaa clans—remains in danger.

Predominantly, Lebanon’s most critical challenge is the Syrian refugee crisis, as the genocidal massacres on the Syrian coast have led to a new flood of people to refugees to Lebanon, especially those who have been there for years have been ordered not to return.

Further, the Israeli incursion into the southern Lebanese borders and the escalation of Israeli attacks on several Lebanese regions places additional burdens on the Lebanese army and security services, as it must keep the utmost possible readiness to prevent any security breakdown or disruption to civil peace.

Meanwhile, the Israeli violation of Lebanese sovereignty, on the one hand, and the horrific massacres committed by the HTS-led thugs in Syria against innocent people on the other will only push Hezbollah to cling to its weapons. In that situation demanding Hezbollah to give in its weapons will be suicidal.

Although Iraq was quick to express its fear of Syria’s “genocidal massacres,” as they put it, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and President Joseph Aoun have remained silent!

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, stated that “what the neighboring country Syria is witnessing, in terms of horrific ethnic and sectarian genocidal massacres, embodies the criminal Takfiri background from which some groups participating in the new administration draw their approach to governance, that is, according to discriminatory and racist principles, which may undermine all chances for stability in Syria.”

Al-Mandalawi said what is happening in Syria sends disturbing messages not only to the neighbouring countries but to the entire region. The events in Syria are a threat to the regional countries’ security, stability, relations and common interests.

What happened and is happening in Syria has only strengthened the righteousness of the resistance movement’s weapons and struggle, and is even pushing other resistance movements in Lebanon to arm themselves to protect their existence from these looming threats.

Syria has been and still has a vital influence on the region due to its rich geographical, demographic, and natural advantages.

Since the Camp David Accords and the Zionist invasion of Lebanon in 1982, up to the battle to support Gaza and the recent Israeli aggression, Damascus has played a strategic role in supporting the resistance struggle in Lebanon and has been an open arms supply line for it.

For this reason, Israel destroyed Syria’s military capabilities following the fall of the former regime to neutralize it as a regional power.

Attacks on Syria were also aimed to deprive the resistance movements of a strong strategic depth and a main arms corridor, which enabled them to weaken the pillars of the Zionist regime and thwart the American expansionist conspiracies.

At the current stage, the Israeli expansion in southern Syria and the imposition of a buffer zone is nothing but an encirclement of Lebanon. However, Hezbollah has made great strides in building strength, expertise and capabilities to defend Lebanon and the region!