Iran-Turkey trade surges by $7 billion

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to Turkey announced a significant rise in bilateral trade between Tehran and Ankara, stating that the trade volume between the two nations reached $11.8 billion last year and has surpassed $17.5 billion as of February this year. The figure is expected to hit $19 billion by year-end.

According to IRNA, citing Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Mohammad-Hossein Habibollahzadeh made the remarks during a virtual session of the Iran-Turkey Joint Transport Committee, emphasizing the importance of transit development. He noted that transit and transport volumes between the two countries have increased by $7.0 billion this year, though further infrastructural improvements are required in rail, air, maritime, and port sectors.

Growing trade and transit links

Habibollahzadeh highlighted the significant traffic between Iran and Turkey, stating that six million passengers and approximately 330,000 trucks crossed the two countries' borders last year. In response to the growing trade volume, both countries have agreed to increase border crossings from three to five. Expanding rail connectivity and increasing flights are also part of the agenda.

The envoy welcomed the swift follow-up on recent meetings between the two countries’ transport ministers, which reflects a strong commitment to expanding transport and logistics cooperation. He expressed hope that key decisions would be made to further advance transport ties between Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development and Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

Iran’s Deputy Transport Minister, Saeed Rasouli, emphasized the strategic importance of Iran and Turkey in the southern Caspian Sea corridor linking China to Europe. He said that transit would remain a key subject in upcoming ministerial talks between the two countries.

Turkey’s Deputy Transport Minister, Durmuş Enver, reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to expanding transport and transit cooperation, underscoring the need for modern infrastructure and necessary investments. He also stressed the importance of completing the Iran-Turkey railway connection at the Cheshmeh Soraya border crossing.

The meeting focused on maximizing road, rail, maritime, and air transport cooperation, as well as resolving existing transit challenges. Other key issues included facilitating border crossings, addressing restrictions and tariffs on Iranian and Turkish fleets, and adjusting fuel pricing for Turkish trucks in Iran.

Discussions also covered the recently launched Tehran-Van passenger train and the possibility of extending the route to Ankara and Istanbul. Both sides reviewed rail freight operations, plans to boost cargo transport, and the status of empty freight wagons in both countries.

Further topics included the Iran-Turkey rail link at the Cheshmeh Soraya-Dilucu border crossing, reconstruction of the Bazargan-Gurbulak border terminal, road infrastructure leading to Turkish borders, and plans for a new border crossing at Kouzeh Rash.

Additionally, the two sides explored expanding air links and maritime cooperation, including port investments. It was agreed that an in-person meeting of the Iran-Turkey Transport Committee would be held in Tehran or Ankara after the holy month of Ramadan.

Joint investments in free trade zones

Also, during a meeting with Turkey’s Minister of Trade, the Secretary of Iranian Free Zones High Council emphasized the need to strengthen economic ties through free trade zones.

Reza Masrour, who traveled to Turkey at the invitation of the Turkish Ministry of Trade, held talks with Mustafa Tuzcu, focusing on implementing agreements from the 8th Iran-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council. Both sides underscored the importance of enhancing economic cooperation via free trade zones and special economic areas.

Delegations from both countries assessed potential cooperation in free trade and special economic zones, discussing joint projects and mechanisms to boost trade and investment.

In a statement, the Turkish Ministry of Trade reaffirmed Iran and Turkey’s determination to expand economic relations through trade and investment. The ministry welcomed Masrour’s visit and reiterated that both countries remain committed to achieving the $30 billion trade volume target set by their presidents.

Masrour was accompanied by Iran’s ambassador to Turkey, Mohammad-Hossein Habibollahzadeh, during the talks.

As part of his visit, Masrour also toured Istanbul’s Free Trade Zone alongside Iran’s consul general in the city and met with Turkish business leaders to attract foreign investment and enhance Iranian exports to Turkey.

