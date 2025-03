Iran beach soccer team named for 2025 Asian Cup

TEHRAN – Iran beach soccer coach head coach Ali Naderi announced his 12-man side for the 2025 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup.

Team Melli have been drawn in Group C alongside the UAE, Indonesia, and Afghanistan.

The competition will be held in Pattaya, Thailand from March 20 to 30.

Squad:

Mehdi Mirjalili, Abbas Rezaei, Reza Amirizadeh, Saeid Piramoon, Ali Nazem, Mehdi Shirmohammadi, Ali Mirshekari, Movahed Mohammadpour, Mohammadali Mokhtari, Mohammadali Nazarzadeh, Mohammad Masoumizadeh, Mohammad Dastan