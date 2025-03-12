Foreign media delegation astonished by Jiayuguan history

JIAYUGUAN- A number of foreign journalists from different countries visited some astonishing historical sites in Jiayuguan city, in China’s northwestern Gansu province, on Wednesday.

Visiting Jiayuguan was a part of the jourrnalsits’ journey to Gansu province, arranged by the China International Press Communication Center.

Their first visit in the city was to Jiayu Pass, which is the first frontier fortress at the west end of the Ming dynasty Great Wall, near the city of Jiayuguan.

It is one of the main passes of the Great Wall. In the Ming period, foreign merchants and envoys from Central Asia and West Asia mostly entered China through Jiayu.

The second visit was to Jiayuguan Great Wall Museum.

Located inside Jiayuguan Fort, this excellent and highly informative museum contains photos, artefacts, maps, Silk Road exhibits, and models to show just how the fort and the Great Wall of China influenced the history of the Hexi Corridor and China as a whole.

The third site that the journalists visited was the glass balcony over the Taolai River Gorge, marking the end of the Ming Great Wall near Jiayuguan Fort.

The last site for visit was the First Pier Scenic Area of the Great Wall, which is about eight kilometers south of the Jiayu Pass Great Wall Fortress.

It was originally a small watchtower shaped like a cube 14 meters long, 14 meters wide, and 14 meters tall.

As previously mentioned, visiting Jiayuguan was organized by China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC).

CIPCC, under the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA), has initiated a program to build a platform for the media from countries around the world, especially developing countries, to observe China and study development in this country.

Photo: Jiayuguan Fortress (By Mahnaz Abdi)