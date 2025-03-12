Iran’s ‘Tourism Triangle’ showcased at cultural week in Qatar

TEHRAN – Iran’s renowned “Tourism Triangle”—the cities of Shiraz, Isfahan, and Yazd—was a major highlight of Iran Cultural Week in Qatar, where their rich cultural heritage and tourism potential were prominently showcased.

Alireza Masah, head of the Tourism Department at Isfahan Municipality and the city's representative at the event, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, marking the second international partnership between the three cities after their joint presentation at the International Tourism Exhibition.

“These three cities, renowned for their historical and cultural significance, serve as the face of Iranian tourism. Their participation in this event offers a unique opportunity to present Iran’s rich heritage to an international audience,” Masah stated.

Isfahan’s contribution to the event centered around its celebrated handicrafts, as the city holds the prestigious title of a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art. To highlight this distinction, organizers displayed 40 graphic panels featuring Isfahan’s handicrafts, each accompanied by Arabic subtitles to introduce the city’s artistic legacy to visitors.

The exhibition also featured panels highlighting the top tourism attractions, religious landmarks, and natural and historical sites of Shiraz, Isfahan, and Yazd, offering attendees an immersive journey through Iran’s cultural heartland.

As part of Iran Cultural Week, a special ceremony was held to honor Iranian artists and cultural activists residing in Qatar for their contributions to the event. The gathering, organized by the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Qatar, was attended by 140 Iranian expatriates, along with Iran’s Ambassador to Qatar, Ali Salehabadi, and Cultural Attaché Ali Bakhtiari.

Bakhtiari expressed appreciation for the dedication and collaboration of Iranian artists, emphasizing that their efforts not only showcased Iran’s rich artistic heritage but also facilitated the sale of Iranian handicrafts and artworks while strengthening connections with local audiences.

He described the strong participation of Iranian residents as a key factor in the event’s success, underscoring its role in promoting Iranian culture and fostering cultural exchange in Qatar. He expressed hope that such initiatives would continue to enhance Iran’s cultural presence abroad.

Ambassador Salehabadi echoed these sentiments, praising the efforts of the Cultural Attaché and Iranian artists in ensuring the event’s success. Noting the strong public interest at Darb Al-Saai, the event’s venue, he emphasized the role of Iranian expatriates in enhancing cultural diplomacy and strengthening bilateral relations.

The ambassador also highlighted the strong sales of Iranian handicrafts and artworks, stressing the importance of economic opportunities within the cultural sector. He concluded by advocating for further development of cultural industries and the empowerment of Iranians residing in Qatar, expressing optimism about expanding cultural and artistic initiatives in the future.