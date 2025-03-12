Seven historical sites in Isfahan added to Iran’s heritage list

TEHRAN – Seven historical monuments in Isfahan Province have been officially added to Iran’s National Heritage List, further cementing the region’s reputation as a cultural and historical treasure trove.

According to Mehdi Seyed al-Asgari, Deputy Director of the Isfahan Provincial Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, the newly registered sites span various historical periods, from the Sassanian era to the Qajar dynasty.

Among the most significant additions is Darmian Castle in Shapurabad, a fortress with a remarkable history dating back 2,500 years.

Seyed al-Asgari further announced the official registration of Karbasis' House, an important Qajar-era residence in Isfahan, which received majority approval from the Supreme Council for the Registration of Historical Monuments. Moreover, Kazerooni Mosque, a significant religious site, has now been recognized as part of Iran’s national heritage.

Beyond the new additions, efforts are also being made to protect existing historical sites.

Isfahan Province is already home to two globally recognized underground water channels, known as qanats, which are listed as UNESCO World Heritage sites. In addition to these, Seyed al-Asgari revealed that protective boundaries have now been defined for other historic structures, including Moazzam al-Molk Qajari House in Chadegan and some ancient qanats which date back to the pre-Islamic period.

With over 22,000 historical sites, including approximately 2,000 nationally registered monuments and 15 UNESCO-listed sites, Isfahan continues to attract history enthusiasts, cultural tourists, and scholars from around the world. The province also boasts over 600 historic houses, along with a diverse array of natural, cultural, religious, and recreational attractions, making it one of Iran’s most significant destinations for both domestic and international visitors.

Isfahan, once a bustling hub of international trade and diplomacy in Iran, has transformed into one of the country’s premier tourist destinations for compelling reasons. Filled with architectural marvels, including unparalleled Islamic structures, vibrant bazaars, enriching museums, serene Persian gardens, and picturesque tree-lined boulevards, Isfahan beckons visitors to immerse themselves in its charm. Strolling through its labyrinthine bazaars, lounging in its enchanting gardens, and engaging with its friendly locals offer a glimpse into the rich tapestry of life in this extraordinary destination.

The ancient city has earned the endearing nickname “Nesf-e-Jahan,” meaning “half the world,” reflecting the sentiment that experiencing Isfahan is akin to exploring half of the globe.