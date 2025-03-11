Eight cultural heritage sites in Golestan province added to Iran’s heritage list

TEHRAN – Golestan province has added eight new cultural heritage sites—five archaeological sites and three historical buildings—to Iran’s National Heritage List, according to a recent announcement by provincial officials.

Hamid Omrani Rekavandi, Deputy for Cultural Heritage at the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts of Golestan province, confirmed the registration on Monday. “Following two sessions of the National Council for the Registration of Historical and Cultural Immovable Properties, we successfully registered these eight significant sites,” he stated.

Highlighting the province’s rich cultural and historical legacy, Omrani Rekavandi emphasized that Golestan is home to diverse landscapes, a deep-rooted civilization, and a wealth of historical landmarks. “Registering these sites is a vital step in preserving our heritage and ensuring their proper recognition,” he noted.

Among the newly listed sites are five archaeological locations, some dating as far back as the fifth millennium BCE and extending into the early Islamic period. Their inclusion brings the total number of registered archaeological sites in Golestan to 655.

Additionally, three historical buildings were added to the National Heritage List, raising the total number of registered historical structures in the province to 166. With these latest additions, Golestan now boasts a total of 1,040 nationally recognized cultural heritage sites.

Officials hope these registrations will help safeguard Golestan’s historical assets while promoting greater public awareness and appreciation of the province’s rich cultural landscape.