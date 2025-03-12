Senior Emirati diplomat arrives in Tehran with Trump’s letter

TEHRAN – Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates, was received by Iran’s foreign minister in Tehran on Wednesday, as he carried a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The letter is addressed to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Gargash reportedly delivered the letter to Abbas Araghchi, Iran's top diplomat. It remains unclear whether the letter has been forwarded to Ayatollah Khamenei.

The content of the letter is also not known. But Trump said during an interview aired on Friday that he had written to Iran’s Leader and asked him to engage in new nuclear talks or risk getting attacked by the United States.

Trump left an international deal on Iran’s nuclear program in 2018. Despite consistently expressing an alleged interest in a new nuclear agreement with Iran, the president has declined to dial back sanctions or tone down his threatening language.