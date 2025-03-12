Persian vocalist Sina Sarlak to Perform in Los Angeles

TEHRAN-The acclaimed Iranian vocalist Sina Sarlak will perform in Los Angeles next month, together with Raz Band.

The Persian music performance is set for April 12 and will be staged at the historic Wilshire Ebell Theater, Honaronline reported.

Known for his rich, soulful voice and masterful interpretation of Persian melodies, Sina Sarlak will take the audience on a captivating musical journey that beautifully blends tradition with modernity.

The first half of the concert includes traditional Persian music, celebrating the elegance and depth of Iran's classical heritage. The second half will be dedicated to contemporary Persian pop, featuring Sina Sarlak’s chart-topping hits that have resonated with audiences worldwide.

Accompanied by the renowned Raz Band, the concert is under the musical direction of Hamid Behrouzinia, a virtuoso celebrated for his exceptional artistry and profound musicality. A master of his craft, Behrouznia brings an innovative touch and emotional depth to every note, ensuring a mesmerizing musical experience.

Adding to the evening’s enchantment, there will be a performance by the L.A. Daf Ensemble, an all-female Iranian percussion group led by the esteemed Arezoo Koochakan. Their hypnotic rhythms and dynamic energy will weave a spellbinding layer of sound, enriching the evening’s celebration of Persian musical traditions.

The Wilshire Ebell Theater, a cultural landmark in Los Angeles, is known for hosting world-class performances that celebrate the arts and cultural diversity. Its historic charm and intimate atmosphere provide the perfect setting for this exceptional night of Persian music and artistry.

SS/

