Iran, China and Russia: Sanctions, threats not a solution to Tehran nuclear issue

BEIJING – Deputy foreign ministers from Iran, China, and Russia held a trilateral meeting in Beijing on Friday to discuss the pressing issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, stressing that “sanction, pressure, or threat of force” are not a solution to the Iran nuclear issue.

The meeting took place two days after Iran received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump about the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

At the end of the meeting a joint statement was issued in which Russia and China lauded Iran’s “reiteration that its nuclear program is exclusively for peaceful purposes,” supported Tehran’s policy to “continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” and stressed “the need to fully respect Iran's right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy as a State Party to the NPT.”

The three countries also stressed the “necessity for all States to refrain from any action that undermines the technical, objective and impartial work of the IAEA.”

Following is the text of the joint statement of the Beijing Meeting:

The Beijing Meeting between China, Russia and Iran was successfully held on March 14, 2025. The Beijing Meeting was chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu of the People's Republic of China, with participation of Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich of the Russian Federation and Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

China, Russia and Iran engaged in in-depth discussions on the latest state of play with regard to nuclear issue and sanctions lifting. The three countries emphasized on necessity of terminating all unlawful unilateral sanctions.

The three countries reiterated that political and diplomatic engagement and dialogue based on the principle of mutual respect remains the only viable and practical option in this regard.

The three countries emphasized that relevant parties should be committed to addressing the root cause of the current situation and abandoning sanction, pressure, or threat of force.

The three countries stressed the importance of the UNSC Resolution 2231, including its timeframes, and called for

relevant parties to refrain from any action that may escalate the situation, so as to create a favourable atmosphere and conditions for diplomatic efforts.

The three countries reiterated the importance of upholding the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as the cornerstone of international non-proliferation regime.

China and Russia welcomed Iran's reiteration that its nuclear programme is exclusively for peaceful purposes, and not for development of nuclear weapons, and also welcomed Iran's commitment to full compliance with its obligations under the NPT and Comprehensive Safeguard Agreement, supported Iran's policy to continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and stressed the need to fully respect Iran's right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy as a State Party to the NPT. The three countries stressed the necessity for all States to refrain from any action that undermine the technical, objective and impartial work of the IAEA.

Iran and Russia commended China for its constructive role and hosting the Beijing meeting. The three countries agreed to continue their close consultation and cooperation in the future.

The three countries also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest, and agreed to maintain and strengthen their coordination in international organizations and multilateral arrangements such as BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.