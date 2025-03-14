Iran to host largest eco-tourism gathering in May

TEHRAN - Iran is set to host its largest eco-tourism gathering on May 21 (“Ordibehesht 31”), bringing together hundreds of eco-lodge managers, government officials, and international representatives to celebrate and promote sustainable tourism.

Yavar Abiri, who presides over the Iranian association for eco-lodge operators, announced that the event is scheduled for Ordibehesht 31 in Kerman province. This initiative follows the recent designation of May 21 as Iran’s National Eco-Tourism Day. Despite the official recognition, no celebratory event was held in 2024, prompting organizers to plan a large-scale gathering next year.

The event is expected to attract between 500 to 700 eco-lodge managers from across the country, as well as related officials. Invitations have also been extended to foreign ambassadors and representatives of the UN Tourism (formerly known as the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)). Among the anticipated guests is the head of the UN Tourism’s rural tourism registration division, who may conduct a specialized workshop on registering Iranian villages for global recognition.

Yavar Abiri, the director of Iranian association for eco-lodge operators

Furthermore, a specially designed train operated by the private sector will transport 300 to 400 participants from Tehran to Kerman. The train, featuring customized decorations and cultural elements, will make stops in Isfahan and Yazd, offering passengers a chance to explore other historical cities along the way. Additionally, traditional performance groups will entertain guests throughout the journey, creating a dynamic cultural experience.

With strong support from the Kerman provincial government, this two-day event aims to highlight Iran’s commitment to eco-tourism and sustainable rural development. The gathering is expected to strengthen collaborations among eco-tourism operators while showcasing Iran’s rich cultural and natural heritage on an international stage.

