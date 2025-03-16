Ancient city of Rey prepares to welcome tourists during Nowruz

TEHRAN - The ancient city of Rey, now part of Tehran, is set to host travelers and holidaymakers during the two-week Nowruz vacation, officially starting on March 21.

Extensive restoration, conservation, and preparation efforts over the past two years have ensured that several significant historical sites, including Cheshmeh Ali, Rashkan Fortress, Tapeh Mil, and Iraj Fortress, are ready to welcome visitors.

Qadir Afravand, director of the national heritage base of Rey, highlighted these efforts, noting that some of the most prominent and captivating historical landmarks in the region have been meticulously prepared for tourists.

Among them is the Cheshmeh Ali archaeological site, boasting a history of over 8,000 years, the Rashkan Fortress, which once served as the heart of historic Rey, the Tapeh Mil ruins in eastern Rey near Ghaleh Now, and the colossal Iraj Fortress, the world’s largest ancient fortification.

A unique aspect of Rey as a Nowruz destination is its proximity to Tehran, allowing millions of residents from the capital to explore its historical wonders with ease. Visitors can start their journey with a pilgrimage to the sacred shrine of Imamzadeh Shah Abdol Azim in the early morning and then embark on a cultural and historical tour, discovering attractions such as the historical bazaar of Rey, Cheshmeh Ali, Rashkan Fortress, and the city's ancient core. The experience offers both spiritual fulfillment and a fascinating glimpse into Iran’s rich heritage.

For the first time, the historical center of Rey has undergone significant enhancements, including the restoration of the last remaining watchtower of the ancient citadel, protective coverings, lighting installations, and fencing around key areas. These improvements have been undertaken to better accommodate the influx of Nowruz visitors.

Additionally, Cheshmeh Ali has undergone extensive renovations in collaboration with the municipality, featuring improved paving and landscaping, offering a more visually appealing environment for visitors. The site, already a favorite among locals, has been further enriched by recent archaeological excavations led by researchers from Shahid Beheshti University, sparking greater public interest in the site.

In addition, significant transformations have also taken place at Tapeh Mil, with new protective measures, perimeter fencing, and meticulous restoration of unique stucco decorations. These enhancements, combined with the breathtaking green plains of Rey in early spring, promise an exceptional experience for Nowruz travelers this year.

For the second consecutive year, all these historical sites will feature dedicated tour guides, carefully selected from expert cultural heritage professionals. These guides will provide in-depth archaeological insights, answer visitors’ questions, and enhance the overall experience of exploring Rey’s magnificent past.

Afravand also extended an open invitation to travelers across the country to visit Rey’s historical treasures, describing them as unparalleled in their significance.

According to Afrovand, Rey is one of the oldest cities in the central Iranian plateau with a history of human settlement that stretches over 8,000 years.

The history of Rey, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica is featured in the Avesta (the original document of Zoroastrianism, an Iranian religion) as a sacred place, and it is also mentioned in the book of Tobit, of the biblical Apocrypha, and by classical authors.

AM