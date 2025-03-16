All artifacts in Dafineh Museum Group re-organized and catalogued

TEHRAN - The Dafineh Museum Group, managed under the Mostazafan Foundation, has completed a re-organization, authentication, classification, and documentation of all its historical artifacts.

In a symbolic gesture during a special ceremony on Saturday, Hossein Dehghan, the head of the Foundation, personally returned the final museum piece to the museum.

Dehghan personally placed a historical vessel into a storage box, sealing it for its return to the museum.

Commenting on the achievement, Dehghan emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating, “This was a major accomplishment. Everyone should consider establishing a center for intellectual development….”

Mostazafan Foundation President Hossein Dehghan addresses the audience during a ceremony in Tehran on March 15, 2025.

“The Tabar Project was designed to improve artifact preservation, ensure the general authentication of stored objects, create a comprehensive archive, classify items based on their significance, determine the necessary storage capacity, enhance transparency, strengthen oversight, and establish efficient documentation and search mechanisms,” CEO of the Dafineh Museum Group told the Tehran Times.

“Since the establishment of the museum institute, a re-organization of the foundation’s artifacts has been a concern for its management. However, over the past 40 years, the artifacts were never fully cataloged—each item only had a code indicating its historical period and [its original] location/place of discovery within the museum spaces,” Hamidreza Soleimani added.

Although the project was proposed and approved two years ago, it remained unexecuted Dehghan ordered its immediate implementation.

“In 2023, the Tabar Project was officially defined and approved for execution over two years, but delays in leadership changes stalled progress. It was not until the head of the Foundation toured museum spaces in November this year that he ordered its full implementation.”

Soleimani underlined that the immense project was carried out by expert researchers, archaeologists, art historians, judicial experts, and professional photographers.

“A dedicated team conducted extensive research on each artifact, verified its authenticity, and provided it with a detailed identification record, while another team professionally photographed all the items. Once the authentication process was completed, the artifacts were returned to the museum’s storage places.”

It is now confirmed that all artifacts housed in the Dafineh Museum Group —many of which had remained in storage for over two to three decades—have been fully documented, authenticated, and archived, making a complete inventory available for future reference, he explained.

Additionally, Soleimani announced that efforts to establish a Cultural Heritage Research Center within the foundation are underway, and the required permits are expected to be secured by the summer.

AM