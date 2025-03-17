Transport minister inaugurates over 180 Km of roads in West Azarbaijan

TEHRAN – Iran’s Transport and Urban Development Minister inaugurated 181 kilometers of roads, including main and rural routes, during his visit to West Azarbaijan Province, according to the provincial director-general of roads and urban development.

Peyman Aramoun told IRNA on Sunday that the two-day visit focused on the province’s road and housing development, with key approvals and directives issued by the minister.

"Of the 181 kilometers of roads inaugurated, 120 kilometers were rural roads, 31 kilometers belonged to the Khoy-Qotur route, and 30 kilometers were main roads in other parts of the province. The total cost of these projects amounted to 16 trillion rials ($3.2 million)," Aramoun said.

The minister also attended two meetings on border terminal management and housing development, where measures were taken to organize border crossings and improve access to the new city of Goleman.

Aramoun also announced the inauguration of 4,980 housing units in the province during the minister’s visit. Other key outcomes included an inspection of the Urmia-Tabriz freeway, directives for the construction of service roads and overpasses along the route, financial planning for the completion of a hospital in Salmas, and an order to finish a bridge on the Salmas-Khoy route within four months.

He added that the delegation also inspected the critical Eyvaoghli-Free Zone gateway road in Maku, with funding allocated for its completion. "It has been decided that eight kilometers of this route will be paved by the end of April," he noted.

