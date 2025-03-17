Over 380 idle mines, 925 dormant industrial units reactivated across Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade has reported the reactivation of 381 idle mines and the return of 925 dormant industrial units to production, alongside investment initiatives aimed at value-added industries and trade index improvements.

According to IRNA, Mohammad Atabak presented his report to the president on Sunday, March 16, 2025, highlighting structural changes within the ministry to enhance efficiency and eliminate redundancies.

"Management changes in recent years had led to inefficiencies in certain areas. However, with the formation of the 14th government, the ministry’s structure has been reformed based on strategic plans to streamline operations and prevent overlapping responsibilities," Atabak said.

He cited the revival of the Steel Committee and enhanced oversight of the mining sector as key changes, emphasizing efforts to balance the steel supply chain to align with production capacities.

"We have also established the Copper Committee to ensure equilibrium across the value chain, from concentrate to cathodes," he added.

Atabak announced the delegation of some powers from the Supreme Council of Mines to provincial councils to expedite the reduction of inactive mining units.

The minister expressed optimism for Iran’s copper and gold industries in the coming year, stating that value chain expansion would yield positive results.

The minister described the development of an industrial roadmap and strategy, designed in collaboration with the private sector and the ministry’s planning and smart governance department, as a major achievement.

However, he pointed to financing difficulties as a major challenge for the ministry. "Despite the president’s support, funding remains sluggish, which has slowed industrial expansion and project execution," he noted.

Atabak acknowledged challenges in gas and electricity supply but stressed that industrial development has continued without disruption, thanks to the new roadmap and strategy. He expressed confidence that with the implementation of a support package, production would reach an acceptable pace.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to reviving dormant industrial units, stating that efforts to support inactive production facilities would continue at an accelerated rate.

Atabak highlighted pre-holiday market supervision, stating that nearly two million inspections had been conducted across retail and production sectors to ensure price stability. He added that direct supply exhibitions had also helped balance supply and demand for essential goods.

During the president’s visit to the ministry and participation in the deputy ministers’ council, officials presented specialized reports on the progress of various industry, mining, and trade initiatives.

