Iran exports $17m worth of tea; Russia, India top destinations

TEHRAN – Iran has exported 13,000 tons of tea worth $17 million over the past 11 months, with Russia and India as the main destinations, the head of the Iran Tea Organization said.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Habib Jahansaz stated on Sunday that Iranian tea has become a model for non-oil exports, benefiting from zero pesticide use, which gives it a unique position in global markets.

This year, Iran produced 28,000 tons of dried tea from 22,000 hectares of tea plantations, with an estimated value of 25 trillion rials ($50 million).

Meanwhile, Iran imported 38,000 tons of tea in the first 10 months of the year, down from 42,000 tons last year and over 100,000 tons in 2022.

EF/