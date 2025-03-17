Kish Island to host new museum dedicated to Islamic heritage

TEHRAN - A historical building on Kish Island is set to be converted into a museum dedicated to showcasing Islamic-era relics and arts following a newly signed agreement between the Dafineh Museums Group and the Kish Free Zone Organization.

Inked by Hamidreza Soleimani, CEO of the Dafineh Museums Group, and Mohammad-Jafar Kabiri, CEO of the Kish Free Zone Organization, in Tehran on Monday, the agreement marks a significant cultural initiative to establish Kish Island’s first museum dedicated to Islamic civilization and heritage.

The Kish Free Zone Organization has officially entrusted the historical building to the Dafineh Museums Group for its transformation into a cultural and historical exhibition space, Soleimani told the Tehran Times.

During the signing ceremony, Soleimani emphasized the importance of preserving and displaying Iran’s rich heritage. “In Dafineh Museums Group, we hold a treasured collection of historical artifacts that, as per the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, should be showcased to the public,” Soleimani said.

“Currently, we operate 15 museums across the country, and we aim to expand this number. These museums are unparalleled in Iran and throughout West Asia,” he stated.

Kabiri, for his part, highlighted the island’s multi-faceted development strategy, with a particular focus on cultural tourism. “We are striving to enhance Kish Island’s cultural appeal, and the prestigious artifacts owned by the Foundation can be exhibited in key locations like Kish, which attracts numerous international tourists,” he explained.

Kabiri also stressed the importance of revitalizing unused historical sites across Kish Island. “Many nostalgic spaces on the island have been abandoned or lack proper utilization. Transforming them into cultural and museum spaces is the best approach to preserving their significance,” he added.

Furthermore, Kabiri emphasized the need to incorporate storytelling into museum exhibitions. “A museum is not merely a collection of objects; every artifact must tell a story, adding to its appeal and meaning,” he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kabiri revealed plans for additional museum projects on Kish Island, stating that three more locations have been identified for similar cultural initiatives. “We aim to create enriching experiences in these locations, and the Foundation can play a significant role in this endeavor,” he said.

Dafineh Museum Group is a collection of museums and cultural institutions managed by the Mostazafan Foundation.

A major travel destination in southern Iran, Kish Island is located on the northern edge of the Persian Gulf.

AM