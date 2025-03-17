"Dreams on a Pillow": tap to journey through Nakba

TEHRAN-In the world of mobile games, where quick reflexes and high scores often take center stage, some experiences go beyond mere entertainment. "Dreams on a Pillow" is one such game—a mobile adventure that not only challenges your skills but also immerses you in a powerful emotional journey through one of the most defining moments in Palestinian history: the Nakba of 1948.

The Nakba, meaning catastrophe in Arabic, refers to the ethnic cleansing of 750,000 Palestinians from their homes by Zionist forces. "Dreams on a Pillow", created by Palestinian developer Rasheed Abueideh, brings this history to life interactively, turning the mobile screen into a space where players can experience the struggle for survival firsthand.

Imagine stepping into a game where every move carries the weight of history, every choice echoes the past, and survival is more than just a mechanic—it is a story that needs to be told.

But this is not just a history lesson wrapped in pixels; it is a gripping stealth adventure that puts you in the heart of the Nakba’s untold stories. Stories of colonizers who mercilessly drove the native people from their homeland.

Nakba of 1948

In an interview with the Tehran Times, Abueideh explained that "Dreams on a Pillow" is inspired by a historical Palestinian folk tale set against the backdrop of the ethnic cleansing during the 1948 Nakba.

“It tells the story of a young mother in Palestine whose husband is killed by Zionist forces. Panicked, she rushes home to retrieve her newborn from the bed. As she flees the town in terror, she later realizes she has unknowingly taken a pillow instead of her baby.”

The Palestinian game developer noted that the game's main character, Omm, is a mother from Tantura, a Palestinian Arab fishing village on the Mediterranean coast. “She grew up in this beautiful village, surrounded by family, and later built a life there with her husband. But after the Nakba, like many Palestinians, she was forced into exile, enduring the pain of displacement and the loss of her homeland.”

“Rather than focusing solely on historical events, “Dreams on a Pillow” emphasizes the human experience—what it means to lose one’s home, be forced to flee, and carry the weight of memory across generations,” said Abueideh, and explained that the game creates an immersive experience that connects players with the deeply personal stories of those who lived through the Nakba, making history feel immediate and profoundly human.

In response to Tehran Times’ question about the inspiration behind “Dreams on a Pillow”’s story, the game’s director and designer explained that it is inspired by a true story documented orally in Palestinian heritage. The story reflects the real tragedies of the Nakba, in which many families faced chaos, loss, and displacement. The tale of a mother mistakenly carrying a pillow instead of her child serves as a powerful metaphor for the trauma of forced exile.

“My goal with this game is to preserve these stories and share them in a way that connects players emotionally to this history,” he added.

Previous success: “Liyla & The Shadows of War”

In 2016, Abueideh and his small team of developers in Palestine launched “Liyla & The Shadows of War” on PC and mobile platforms. The game quickly gained attention for its powerful themes.

According to the Palestinian game developer, “Liyla & The Shadows of War” was inspired by real events during the 2014 invasion of Gaza. It tells the story of a young girl, Liyla, and her family as they try to survive the bombing of their city.

“The game was a way to shed light on the reality of war and its impact on civilians, especially children,” Abueideh added, and noted that despite facing censorship, the game gained significant recognition, winning awards and being featured in international festivals. He regarded its deep resonance with players—many of whom were unaware of the situation in Gaza—as the game’s most significant feature.

“Through ‘Liyla & The Shadows of War’, I learned the power of emotional storytelling in games. I saw how players connected more with personal, human stories rather than just historical facts,” the game designer said.

Abueideh also emphasized that with “Dreams on a Pillow”, he is building on that approach, focusing on personal loss, memory, and resilience, rather than just telling events. “This time, the story is more layered, blending reality with dreamlike elements to reflect the psychological trauma of displacement.”

Despite its success—garnering millions of downloads and winning first place for Excellence in Storyboarding at the International Mobile Gaming Awards for the Middle East and North Africa—the game faced obstacles. Apple initially rejected it, a decision made due to its political content.

However, following public pressure, the company later reversed its stance, allowing “Liyla & The Shadows of War” to reach a global audience.

Incredible public support

Abueideh considered balancing historical accuracy with emotional storytelling to create an experience that is both engaging and respectful of real events as one of the major challenges in developing “Dreams on a Pillow.”

“Funding has also been difficult, as awareness-based indie games often struggle to attract financial support compared to commercial projects.”

He stated that censorship from some popular platforms remains a concern, as they have seen similar issues with “Liyla & The Shadows of War.”

The Palestinian game developer noted that public support has been incredible, far beyond what they initially imagined. “Building on this success, we are keeping the door open for supporters to continue contributing through LaunchGood,” Abueideh highlighted, adding that this will help ensure the project’s independence and allow them to bring “Dreams on a Pillow” to life with the quality and depth it deserves.

“Right now, we are in the pre-production phase, making critical decisions that will shape the future of the project. At the same time, we are developing the core mechanics and creating tools to help streamline production as we move into full development,” he said.

Not just about learning historical facts

Speaking with Tehran Times, Abueideh described his goal as follows: “I want players to feel the deep sense of loss, displacement, and resilience that Palestinians experienced during the Nakba. “Dreams on a Pillow” is not just about learning historical facts; it is about connecting with the human emotions behind them. I want players to empathize with the struggle of losing one’s home, the fear of uncertainty, and the lasting impact of exile.”

At the same time, he expressed his hope that the game would spark curiosity and awareness, encouraging players to explore Palestinian history beyond the commonly told narratives.

