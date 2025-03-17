Million-man rally challenges US air raids on Yemen

Al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa witnessed on Monday an exceptional million-man rally to challenge the U.S. aggression on Yemen and reiterate support to the Palestinian people and resistance in Gaza against the Zionist regime's siege and unfinished genocidal war.

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary group Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi on Sunday called for a “million-strong” march of defiance after deadly US strikes hit the capital, Sanaa, and other areas.

“I call on our dear people to go out tomorrow on the anniversary of the Battle of Badr in a million-strong march in Sanaa and the rest of the governorates,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said in a televised address, referring to a celebrated military victory by the Prophet Muhammad.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced that they have successfully targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman not once, but twice within a 24-hour period in the northern Red Sea.

According to Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the strikes involved a combination of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones, and lasted for several hours. Saree stated that the attacks were in response to the carrier’s preparation to launch a hostile strike against Yemen.

Over the weekend, a US aerial aggression on various Yemeni towns and cities claimed dozens of civilians.

The participants in Monday’s rallies held Yemen’s and Palestine’s flags in addition to banners which underlined solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Member of the Yemeni politburo, Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, addressed the rally, hailing the participants.

Al-Houthi underlined the confrontation with the US aggression, stressing that it has been 10 years long.

Despite the US terror, the Yemenis will continue supporting Gaza, Al=Houthi affirmed.

“We fear only Allah,” Al-Houthi addressed Trump.

(Source: Al Manar)