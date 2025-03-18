Over 400 killed as Israel resumes war on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday’s air attacks that killed hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza are “only the beginning” and Israel will press ahead until it realizes all its war goals, destroying Hamas and freeing all captives held by the group.

At least 404 people, including many children, have been killed in the renewed Israeli attacks that ended a fragile two-month ceasefire in Gaza.

The Health Ministry’s toll is expected to rise as many victims remain under the rubble.

Israel, which has totally banned humanitarian aid to Gaza for more than two weeks, has issued a new round of forced displacement orders for Palestinians living in several areas.

As the world reacts to the ferocious attacks, Hamas says Israel carried out a “treacherous” strike on defenseless civilians in order to overturn the ceasefire deal and accuses the US of complicity.

Intensity not seen since the early stages of the war

The group Doctors Without Borders, known by its French initials MSF, has called for the resumption of the ceasefire and says Israel is subjecting Gaza to collective punishment.

“In line with the tactics that the Israeli authorities have applied since October 2023, they have once again chosen to collectively punish the people of Gaza – with the explicit approval of their closest ally, the United States – striking with an intensity not seen since the early stages of the war,” Claire Magone, General Director of MSF France, said in a statement.

“Israeli forces undertaking these latest ruthless attacks and evacuation orders make us fear that a new phase of military operations in Gaza is about to begin,” she added.

“Palestinians in Gaza will simply not be able to withstand this, neither physically nor mentally. Their hopes of recovering at least part of their previous lives are being shattered.”