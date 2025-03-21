Putin congratulates Ayatollah Khamenei, Pezeshkian on Nowruz

TEHRAN - The Kremlin announced in a statement on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian on the Persian New Year, Nowruz.

In the statement published by the TASS news agency, it was mentioned that heartfelt congratulations on the ancient Nowruz were sent to Ayatollah Khamenei and Pezeshkian.

In his message to Pezeshkian, Putin said, "Iran is a reliable friend and a good neighbor of Russia, and we will continue to develop our relations based on comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of both nations and in support of regional stability and security."

In his message to Pezeshkian, the Russian president also said, "I sincerely wish you health and success in your governmental activities, as well as peace and prosperity for your cherished compatriots."

Russian media also reported that Putin sent separate congratulatory messages to the presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, who celebrate Nowruz.