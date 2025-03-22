Iran embassy extends greetings to Pakistan on National Day, reaffirms strong bilateral ties

TEHRAN - The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad issued a statement, extending its congratulations to the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan National Day.

"As the Great Nation of Pakistan proudly celebrates Pakistan National Day, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Resident Embassy Staffs felicitate the Government and Nation of Pakistan on this Auspicious Occasion," the statement read.

The Embassy paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, and the philosopher Allama Iqbal, acknowledging Pakistan's resilience and courage throughout its history.

The statement emphasized the strong relationship between Iran and Pakistan, highlighting the principles of Islamic brotherhood, good neighborliness, mutual respect, and comity that underpin their ties. "Based upon the firm determination of the two leaderships, Iran and Pakistan cherish exemplary relations in all-round areas," the embassy noted.

The message concluded with well wishes for Pakistan's enduring peace, progress, and security on its 86th National Day.