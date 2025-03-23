Shishi Foreigners Service Center is first in Fujian Province, south of China

FUJIAN- The opening ceremony of Shishi Foreigners Service Center was held in Hall 2 of Shishi City on January 23.

It is worth mentioning that the center is the first county-level city service center for foreigners in Fujian Province, which will provide more comprehensive, professional and efficient one-stop services for foreign friends.

In recent years, Shishi City gives full play to the superposition advantages of smooth port logistics, integrated prosperity of industry and trade, and e-commerce industry agglomeration, constantly expanding the "circle of friends", has opened 20 foreign trade routes, and built a trade service network that radiates 187 countries and regions around the world. Tens of thousands of foreign merchants come every year, and the export scale of the city exceeds 42 billion yuan in 2024.

"At present, the Shishi City has stood in the new historical starting point, high-quality development comprehensively deepen reform and opening up the time, in the future. At the same time, with the further upgrade of the visa-free transit policy, I believe more and more international friends will come from afar." Yu Zhiwei, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor of Shishi, said that Shishi will take the use of the center as an opportunity to continue to provide all-round and multi-level services for foreign friends, so that they can feel comfortable and secure development.

It is reported, Shishi City Foreigner Service Center has investment, visa, legal, financial, medical, tourism, translation, communication and other services, aims to provide foreign friends from be born to integrate all-round services. Communication meeting was held in foreign friends' negotiation, accurate docking relevant appeal to foreign friends, and invited many foreign friends experience center business window is dealt with at the scene.

"Thank you very much for Shishi municipal party committee, municipal government to provide considerate service, we have more confidence in Shishi investment!" "We want to invite more foreign friends to come to Shishi and make our business bigger and stronger"... Many foreign friends from Egypt, Yemen, Pakistan and other countries have said that the establishment of the foreigner service center has made them feel the enthusiasm and friendship of Shishi, and they are full of expectations for the future life and work in Shishi.