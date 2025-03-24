PGSR’s daily gasoline production up 4m liters in H2

TEHRAN- The daily production of gasoline in Iran’s Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR) has risen by four million liters in the second half of the past Iranian calendar year (March 20-Septemeber 20, 2024), the managing director of Persian Gulf Star Oil Company announced.

Gholamhossein Ramezanpour stated that this production growth is due to improved process conditions in gasoline production units, increased pressure in these units, and the utilization of new compressors.

PGSR is the first of its kind designed based on gas condensate feedstock received from the South Pars gas field which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

Construction of the refinery started in 2006, but the project was delayed as the result of some mismanagement and also financial limitations due to the West-led sanctions against Iran.

As the largest processing facility for gas condensate in West Asia, PGSR is planning to play a big role in turning Iran into an exporter of gasoline.

PGSR has made Iran independent in gasoline production, while an exporter of the product, which has been a big step to nullify the U.S. sanctions.

MA