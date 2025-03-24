China’s five-point proposition on the Iran nuclear issue

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister, met ? on 14 March 2025 with Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich of the Russian Federation and Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi of the Islamic Republic of Iran?who attended the Beijing Meeting between China, Russia and Iran, and proposed the following five points on the proper settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.

First, stay committed to peaceful settlement of disputes through political?and diplomatic means, and oppose the use of force and illegal sanctions. All parties should uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, work actively to create conditions for the resumption of dialogue and negotiation, and refrain from?actions that might escalate the situation.

Second, stay committed to balancing?rights and responsibilities, and take?a holistic approach to?the goals of nuclear nonproliferation and peaceful uses?of nuclear energy. Iran should continue honoring?its commitment to not developing?nuclear weapons, and all?other?parties should fully respect Iran’s right to peaceful uses?of?nuclear energy as a State Party to the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Third, stay committed?to?the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the basis for new consensus. China hopes that all parties will work toward?the same direction and resume dialogue and negotiation as early as possible. The United States should demonstrate political sincerity and return to talks at an early date.

Fourth,?stay committed to promoting cooperation through dialogue, and oppose pressing for intervention by the?U.N.?Security Council?(UNSC). Under the current situation, hasty intervention by the UNSC?will not help build confidence or bridge differences?among the relevant parties. Initiating the?snapback mechanism would undo years of diplomatic efforts, and must be handled with caution.

Fifth, stay committed to a step-by-step and reciprocal approach, and seek consensus through consultation. History?has?proven that acting from a position of strength would not lead to the key to resolving difficult issues. Upholding the principle of mutual respect is the only viable path to finding the greatest common ground that accommodates the legitimate concerns of all parties and?reaching a solution that meets the expectation of the?international community.

As a permanent member of the UNSC and a party to?the JCPOA, China will stay in communication and coordination with all relevant parties, actively promote talks for peace,?and play a constructive role in realizing?early resumption of talks.

(Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China)