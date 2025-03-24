No one can even think of attack on Iran, FM asserts

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserted on Monday that he is quite sure that no country dares to attack Iran because the country is in “complete readiness”.

The remarks by the chief diplomat come as the United States’ Donald Trump, who rescinded the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 during his first presidential term, has threatened possible attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“I announced to the media a few days ago and say once again that I am confident that there will be no war because we are in complete readiness,” Araghchi said while addressing a gathering of senior Iranian relief officials in Tehran.

He added, “If there is no readiness the war will be imposed and this readiness exists among armed force and rescue workers.”

The chief diplomat affirmed, “Now Iran is ready in all areas and is ready for any condition.”

The foreign minister said the imagination of attack on Iran cannot cross anybody’s mind because they are aware of its consequences.

"I am confident that no one will even think of attacking Iran, because they are aware of the consequences and know that various sectors, including the armed forces, rescue teams, the government, and the capabilities of the people, are all in full readiness. This preparedness creates immunity for us," Araghchi pointed out.