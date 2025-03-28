Venezuelan ambassador, Cuban diplomat participate in Tehran’s Quds Day demonstrations

TEHRAN - The Venezuelan Ambassador to Iran and the Chargé d’Affaires of the Cuban Embassy took part in this year’s Quds Day demonstrations in Tehran, joining thousands of Iranians and international representatives in expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause.​

The annual Quds Day rally, held on the last Friday of Ramadan, is a global event initiated by the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini to highlight Palestinian struggles against Israeli occupation.