Building small refineries with public investments on agenda: oil minister

TEHRAN- Oil minister emphasized prioritizing refining projects based on the available financial resources, and stated that attracting public investments for implementing small-scale refining projects is on the agenda.

While visiting the Tehran Oil Refinery on Saturday, Mohsen Paknejad noted that it was an opportune time to visit one of the ten refineries in the country that receive crude oil and gas condensates as input.

He pointed out that the Tehran Refinery, with a daily capacity of 250,000 barrels of crude oil, plays a significant role in supplying the country's petroleum products.

He mentioned that several plans and projects have been outlined for this refinery.

Some of these projects will be operational this year, while others are set for completion in the coming years, he added.

MA