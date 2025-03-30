Iran to UN: No military solution to the current situation in Yemen

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi suggested on Saturday that there is “no military solution” to the current situation in Yemen.

“There is no military solution to the current crisis in this country,” Takht Ravanchi wrote on X after a meeting in Tehran with Hans Brundgerg, the United Nations envoy for Yemen.

On March 16, the first US strikes against Yemen since President Donald Trump took office in January killed at least 53 people and wounded 101 others. The new Trump administration has been pounding Yemen since that date.

“We exchanged views on the dangerous situation in Yemen. The continuous U.S. heavy attacks against Yemen resulting injuries and martyrdom of many civilians and the destruction of Yemen’s infrastructure must stop,” the top Iranian diplomat remarked.

He added, “All efforts should be made to strengthen ceasefire and implement the roadmap agreed upon before.

The deputy foreign minister said, “Iran is supportive of such endeavors.”

In a separate meeting with the UN envoy on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States cannot claim it seekes to restore peace in the region by attacking Yemen.

The attack on Yemen by the U.S. is another indication that the United States is in harmony with the Israel in violating rules and spreading instability in the region, Iran’s chief diplomat warned.