Tourism minister highlights Eid al-Fitr as opportunity for unity in Islamic World

TEHRAN – Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, extended his congratulations to the Iranian people and Muslims worldwide on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, describing it as a chance to strengthen civilizational and religious ties within the Islamic world.

In his message released on Monday, Salehi-Amiri emphasized the profound connection between Islamic civilization and Iranian culture, underscoring the unique coincidence of Nowruz and Ramadan this year as a platform for fostering greater solidarity among Muslims globally.

Moreover, the minister remarked that Eid al-Fitr represents an opportunity for reflection and reassessment of humanity’s spiritual journey toward perfection and achieving the higher ranks of human nature. He described the religious holiday of Eid al-Fitr as a celebration that embodies spirituality, honesty, and justice in both words and actions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehi-Amiri highlighted the convergence of Nowruz, symbolizing renewal and coexistence across diverse cultures, with Ramadan, which invites self-awareness and a deeper connection with God. This interplay, he noted, illustrates the harmony between Iranian cultural traditions and Islamic teachings.

Furthermore, Salehi-Amiri called for strengthening unity within the Islamic community in the face of global challenges. He emphasized that Eid al-Fitr serves as a reminder of the critical need for solidarity among Muslims, advocating for enhanced cultural and religious communication between Islamic nations to present a clear image of authentic Islam to the world.

AM