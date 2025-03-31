Leader says 'strong blow' will ensue any vicious act by US or Israel

TEHRAN - Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, led the Eid al-Fitr prayers this morning at Imam Khomeini’s Musalla in Tehran, attended by a large congregation of the Iranian nation.



After the prayers, Ayatollah Khamenei, in his first sermon, congratulated the Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah on the blessed occasion of Eid al-Fitr. He described this year’s Ramadan as a month of spiritual growth, coupled with political efforts and a display of faith-driven movement by the nation.

He described this holy month of fasting as one of the greatest divine blessings, a manifestation of monotheism, and a God-given opportunity for His servants to attain piety, draw closer to Him, purify their souls, and renew their spiritual lives.

“Fasting, communion with the Quran, the Nights of Qadr, invocations, supplications, and prayers are precious and human-transforming opportunities of the holy month of Ramadan,” he noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei praised the enthusiastic and meaningful participation of the people in International Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of Ramadan. He said that this great movement by the nation carried various messages for those around the world who needed to understand and recognize the Iranian people, and these messages have indeed reached their intended audience.

In his second sermon, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said the continuation of the Zionist regime’s genocide and massacre of children in Gaza and Lebanon deeply saddened the Islamic Ummah during Ramadan. He stated that these crimes were committed under the ongoing support and assistance of the United States to the “criminal gang” that is occupying Palestine.

He further described the Zionist regime as a proxy force of colonial powers in the region, adding, “Westerners repeatedly accuse the brave nations and courageous youth of the region of acting as proxies, but it is entirely clear that the only proxy force in the region is the corrupt regime that, through warmongering, genocide, and aggression against other countries, is continuing and completing the plans of those powers that interfered in this region after World War II.”

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the anti-terrorism claims of colonialists that rule the world through wealth and media, saying, “These very powers, who label nations’ defending of their rights and homeland as terrorism and crime, either turn a blind eye to the blatant acts of genocide and terrorism by the Zionists or actively support them.”

Elsewhere in his sermon, the Leader pointed to the assassinations of figures such as Abu Jihad, Fathi Shaqaqi, Ahmed Yassin, and Imad Mughniyeh in various countries by the Zionist regime, as well as the multiple assassinations of Iraqi scientists in operations carried out by this regime. He stated, “The United States and a number of Western countries defend these blatant acts of terrorism, while the rest of the world merely watches in silence.”

He strongly condemned the total disregard of self-proclaimed human rights advocates for the martyrdom of nearly 20,000 Palestinian children in less than two years. He stated, “Of course, nations around the world, including in Europe and the United States, protest and rally against the Zionists and the US to the extent that they are aware of these crimes.”

Ayatollah Khamenei added, “This criminal, wicked, and malevolent Zionist group must be eliminated from Palestine and the region, and by the grace and power of God, this will happen. Efforts in this regard are a religious, moral, and human duty for all of humanity.”

Highlighting the Islamic Republic’s consistent stance on regional issues, the Leader said, “Our positions remain unchanged, and the enmity of the United States and the Zionist regime is just as it has always been.”

At the end of his second sermon, Ayatollah Khamenei addressed two key points regarding recent US threats. “First, if any hostile act is committed from outside, though the likelihood is not high, it will undoubtedly be met with a strong counterstrike. Second, if the enemy, as in previous years, seeks to incite internal sedition, the nation will respond decisively to the instigators, just as it has in the past.”