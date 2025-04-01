Minister underlines job creation at opening of 5-star hotel in northern Iran

TEHRAN – Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Seyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, has announced that a private sector investment of $150 million in a newly built five-star hotel in Nowshahr has led to the creation of 900 jobs in Mazandaran province, northern Iran.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, Salehi-Amiri emphasized the importance of job creation in the country and highlighted the crucial role of private sector investment in accelerating economic growth.

“One of the major concerns in the country is employment, and supporting private sector initiatives is a key factor in addressing this issue effectively,” he stated.

The Nowshahr five-star hotel stands as one of Iran’s largest tourism projects, developed entirely through private sector funding, IRNA reported.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehi-Amiri underlined the government's commitment to supporting private investors in the tourism sector, considering it a strategic policy for economic transformation.

“Encouraging and assisting economic and tourism entrepreneurs is an essential pillar of tourism development,” he added.

The minister further described the hotel’s completion and launch as a successful model of private investment in Iran’s tourism industry. “The opening of this five-star hotel in Nowshahr serves as a prime example of how private investments can significantly contribute to the country’s tourism and hospitality infrastructure,” he noted.

Featuring 30 floors, 515 rooms, and 1,200 beds, the newly inaugurated hotel is constructed on a five-hectare site with a total built-up area of 110,000 square meters. The facility includes six restaurants with a combined seating capacity of 2,000 guests, five coffee shops, two gymnasiums, two indoor swimming pools, and amphitheaters with capacities of 380 and 220 seats. Additionally, it offers a range of recreational and sporting facilities, including a tennis court, a multi-purpose sports field, a padel court, various sports complexes, an indoor amusement park, and a dedicated mother-and-child center.



The picture-perfect province has long been a highly popular destination for domestic travelers. Its varied nature features plains, prairies, forests, and rainforests stretching from the sandy beaches of the Caspian Sea to the rugged and snowcapped Alborz sierra, including Mount Damavand, one of the highest peaks and volcanos in Asia. More than 800 registered historical and cultural sites, 338 km of shoreline, mineral springs in jungles and mountains, waterfalls, and caves are among the major tourist attractions in Mazandaran province.

AM