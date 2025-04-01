Over 5.3 million travelers visit Isfahan province during Nowruz

TEHRAN – The governor-general of Isfahan province, Mehdi Jamalinejad, announced that more than 5.3 million people have visited Isfahan’s historical and cultural attractions since the beginning of the Nowruz holidays.

Of these, approximately 1.6 million travelers chose to stay in the province, Jamalinejad added on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting of the Isfahan Metropolitan Travel Services Headquarters at the Fadak Tourism Camp, Jamalinejad emphasized Isfahan’s status as a legendary city. He stated that of the 1.6 million visitors who stayed in the province, around 591,000 tourists stayed in the city of Isfahan, with 74,000 choosing accommodations within the Fadak Tourism Complex.

A living open-air museum

Jamalinejad described Isfahan province as an "open-air museum" consisting of 114 cities, with the potential to accommodate even more visitors. He stressed the importance of implementing strategies to extend tourists’ stays in Isfahan.

He also praised efforts by some provincial cities, particularly Kashan, for their effective tourism development initiatives.

The governor-general highlighted that Isfahan city alone houses over half of the province’s 22,000 historical sites. He called for the formulation of a structured plan to promote these attractions, especially lesser-known ones, to enhance tourists' familiarity with the city, which is famously known as "Nesf-e Jahan" (Half of the World).

Enhancing tourism and handicrafts promotion

Jamalinejad proposed that structured itineraries should be designed to allow tourists to explore Isfahan’s key attractions efficiently. He also stressed the importance of showcasing handicrafts from across the province within the city, urging the municipality to adopt a province-wide approach in this regard.

“The exhibition of handicrafts from all parts of Isfahan [province] in the metropolitan city will be a win-win situation for urban management, artisans, and handicraft professionals. Some of the province’s handicrafts are unique nationwide and can serve as key attractions for visitors,” he noted.

Recognizing Isfahan’s growing reputation as a tourism hub, Jamalinejad underscored the high expectations placed on various sectors. He also commended Isfahan’s urban management for its valuable contributions to tourism development.

Development of Fadak Tourism Camp

The governor-general also highlighted the importance of expanding the Fadak Tourism Camp, stating that the site has significant potential for new tourism facilities and attractions. He suggested the construction of a third phase with a distinct architectural style to address existing limitations and elevate the site into a premier tourism destination in Isfahan.

“With the completion of the third phase, we will be able to host more tourists at the Fadak Tourism Camp during the summer. Additionally, offering handicrafts at the site will both attract visitors and boost sales,” he added.

Strong focus on handicrafts during Nowruz

Jamalinejad also emphasized that the provincial administration has placed special emphasis on handicrafts this Nowruz. Across the province, 600 handicraft stalls have been set up, generating sales worth approximately 250 billion rials (some $250,000). He believes that, given the province’s outstanding handicraft potential, this figure could increase to 2.5 trillion rials (during the same period).

“In a year dedicated to investment in production, we must focus on handicrafts. All sectors, particularly urban management, should make strong efforts to introduce and directly market this important cultural asset to tourists,” he stated.

The governor-general noted that this year’s Nowruz celebrations have been distinct from previous years, with an increased emphasis on promoting local handicrafts across the province. He pointed out that many high-quality handicrafts produced in Isfahan’s towns and villages remain reasonably priced, and with proper marketing, they can be successfully introduced to a wider audience.

A global handicrafts capital

Isfahan holds the top national ranking for its skilled artisans. Of the 400 recognized handicraft fields in Iran, over 180 are associated with Isfahan. The province has also received 22 UNESCO seals of excellence out of the 45 awarded in the country, solidifying its position as a global creative city for handicrafts.

Once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy, the ancient city of Isfahan remains one of Iran’s most prominent tourist destinations. It is renowned for its breathtaking Islamic architecture, including stunning mosques, palaces, and bazaars.

Visitors can explore Persian gardens and walk along the city’s tree-lined boulevards, soaking in the beauty and history at every turn. The city’s architectural marvels, such as Naqsh-e Jahan Square -- one of the largest squares in the world -- make it a jewel of town planning.

