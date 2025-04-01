Iran to Grossi: IAEA must take clear stance on military threats against Iran’s nuclear sites

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must take a clear position regarding military threats against Iran's nuclear facilities by the Donald Trump administration.

Araghchi made the demand as IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi telephoned him on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest status of cooperation between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog.

In the conversation, Foreign Minister Araghchi briefed Grossi on the latest developments and diplomatic consultations on Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

Emphasizing Iran's policy of engagement and cooperation with the IAEA, Araghchi stating, “The IAEA must adopt a clear stance regarding threats against the peaceful nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Given the persistence of these threats, Iran will take all necessary measures to safeguard its nuclear program, the foreign minister stressed.

President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened Iran with bombings and secondary tariffs if the country does not come to an agreement with his administration about its nuclear program.

“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” Trump said during a phone call with NBC News.