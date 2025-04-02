Abadan Refinery’s output increases 3m liters

TEHRAN- The managing director of Abadan Refinery announced a production increase of about three million liters of gasoline in this refinery in the 14th government and said: “Abadan Refinery supplies about 17 percent of gasoline, 22 percent of gas oil, and 42 percent of fuel oil to the country.

“This increase in gasoline production was due to the increase in crude oil refining capacity, the use of received octane enhancers, and the launch of an alkylation gasoline production unit, he added.

He further mentioned some of the important measures taken in this refinery in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) as launch of a hydrogen unit with a daily production of six tons of hydrogen, the launch of a hydrocracker unit with a daily production of three million liters of Euro 4 quality oil and gas, the launch of a sulfur production unit, the launch of Pier 7 of the Abadan Refinery for the export of liquefied gas, and the increase in the refinery's capacity to more than 500,000 barrels per day in order to address the fuel imbalance in the country.

MA