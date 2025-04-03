Israel kills 112 Palestinians in Gaza including many women, children

Multiple Israeli attacks on school shelters in northern Gaza kill dozens with more than half the dead displaced Palestinian children, women, and the elderly.

Israeli army attacks kill at least 112 people throughout Gaza – including 71 in northern Gaza City – during relentless bombing.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 50,523 Palestinians are confirmed dead and 114,638 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. The Government Media Office updated its death toll to more than 61,700, saying thousands of people missing under the rubble are presumed dead.