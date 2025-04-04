Energy Ministry installs 4m smart electricity meters

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Ministry has installed four million smart electricity meters across the country as part of a broader effort to curb electricity consumption among high-usage residential and commercial consumers ahead of peak summer demand, a senior power official said.

According to Iran’s Power Generation, Transmission, and Distribution Company (Tavanir), Mohsen Zabihi, the company’s deputy for distribution coordination, highlighted the urgent need to address a significant imbalance between power generation and consumption expected in the summer of 2025.

Speaking at a smart metering meeting, he stressed the role of power distribution companies in managing this challenge.

Zabihi called on distribution companies to ensure the necessary equipment and settings are in place by June 4 to activate consumption-limiting features on smart meters for high-usage consumers. He noted that utilizing smart meter restriction capabilities, which have been deployed since 2021, is among the 36 key measures prioritized by the Energy Ministry.

He also urged distribution companies to accelerate plans to replace 2.5 million residential and commercial meters, prioritizing high-consumption users.

"Consumers staying within the designated usage thresholds will not experience any restrictions, but those exceeding the limits must reduce their consumption," Zabihi said.

EF/MA