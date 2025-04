TEHRAN – Iran moved up one place to fifth in the FIFA Futsal Men’s World Ranking released on Friday.

Team Melli, headed by Vahid Shamsaei, have recently competed in an event in Brail.

Brazil remained top in the ranking, followed by Portugal, Spain and Argentina.

Iran’s women’s futsal team also remained unchanged in ninth place in the ranking.

Brazil, Spain, Portugal and Argentina are top four teams.