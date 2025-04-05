Major water pipeline in Gaza City stops working

A statement from the municipality says thirst is ravaging the residents of Gaza City.

Here are some other highlights of the statement:

[Israel] deliberately targeted water facilities during its aggression on Gaza, causing significant damage to wells and water networks.

The city is experiencing a major water crisis due to the shutdown of the Mekorot water pipeline that passes through the Shujayea neighborhood.

We call on human rights and international organizations to pressure the occupation to allow an inspection of the Mekorot pipeline and its resumption.