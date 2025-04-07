Dozens killed in Gaza as Israeli bombings escalate

TEHRAN – The death toll in Gaza surged within just a few hours as Israeli occupation forces launched intense and indiscriminate attacks.

As the regime’s airstrikes and artillery shelling persist across the besieged Gaza Strip, around 50 slain Palestinian civilians have been brought to local hospitals.

Israeli warplanes, flying intensively over the region, have reportedly targeted civilian gatherings and residential homes, while ground forces continue to fire heavily in several areas.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, multiple casualties were reported after Israeli artillery shelled the eastern part of the city.

Rescue teams struggled to reach victims due to the ongoing bombardment.

An airstrike on a house in the Khan Younis refugee camp killed a child and injured several others.

In a separate attack, a father and his daughter were killed when Israeli forces bombed tents sheltering displaced families in the al-Mawasi area.

Meanwhile, loud explosions were heard in Gaza City, signaling heavy Israeli bombardment there as well.

The Ministry of Health reported that 60 people were killed and 162 others injured in the past 24 hours and brought to hospitals across the Gaza Strip.

It remains unclear whether the latest victims of the ongoing Israeli strikes are included in the Health Ministry’s casualty figures.

Israeli occupation forces also demolished several homes in the Qizan Rashwan area of Khan Younis and destroyed thousands of acres of farmland.

In Rafah, the Israeli army flattened an entire residential block near a school in the western part of the city.

Reports indicate the Israeli military is expanding its operations in southern Gaza, aiming to create a corridor that separates Rafah from Khan Younis.

This campaign has involved widespread destruction of homes and agricultural land in both areas.

As the new military corridor takes shape, Israeli forces have intensified efforts to clear farmland, severely disrupting the region’s food supply and deepening the humanitarian crisis.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, over 90% of homes in Rafah Governorate have been completely destroyed, along with 85% of the area’s infrastructure.

The Gaza municipality reported that essential services had collapsed. With no safe shelter, many residents are being forced to return to burned-out or structurally unsafe homes.

Amid ongoing international silence, the devastation in Gaza continues to worsen, as Israeli forces press ahead with U.S. support.

