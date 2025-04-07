A taste of tradition: Masghati festival returns to Lar

TEHRAN - The ancient city of Lar in southern Iran is set to host its fourth Masghati festival as part of its culinary heritage.

According to organizers, this year’s festival aims to introduce Masghati as a national souvenir with global potential, while also spotlighting Larestan’s rich culinary heritage, tourism opportunities, and artisanal craftsmanship.

The three-day festival kicks off tomorrow, April 8, at its traditional venue, Park-e Shahr (Boustan-e Mellat) in Lar, featuring a rich blend of gastronomy, culture, music, and tourism promotion.

As in previous years, the event includes three main sections such as an exhibition zone that features local producers of Masghati, traditional foods, and handicrafts from the Laristan region.

It also includes live demonstrations in the evenings when festivalgoers can watch the traditional preparation of Masghati, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at this beloved sweet’s creation.

Stage performances are another highlight of the event. Music groups from Lar, Khonj, and the historic port city of Bandar Lengeh will take the stage alongside artists from neighboring cities including Yazd, Bushehr, Bandar Abbas, and Shiraz.

The event will also feature tours to historical and cultural landmarks in Larestan, providing visitors a broader experience of the region’s deep-rooted heritage.

Organizers hope that by showcasing Masghati of Lar and the culinary and cultural treasures of the region, the festival will continue to grow in significance and earn its place as a key annual event in southern Iran’s cultural calendar.

A jewel of Persian sweets

Masghati of Lar, with its soft, glossy texture and subtle blend of rosewater, saffron, sugar, and starch, often topped with pistachio or almond slivers, is more than a dessert. It is a symbol of hospitality and celebration, deeply woven into the fabric of life in Lar and the surrounding villages. Served at family gatherings and festive occasions, Masghati has become a recognizable cultural ambassador of the region.

