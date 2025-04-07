Over 200 investment opportunities worth $137b to be introduced in oil industry

TEHRN- An official with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), announced the holding of an event for the transformation of investment and development in Iran's upstream oil and gas sector this spring, saying: "More than 200 investment opportunities in the field of the National Iranian Oil Company’s activities will be introduced in this event."

Amir Moghiseh, the NIOC deputy director for the investment and business affairs, stated that one of the goals of holding the major national investment event in Iran's oil industry is to introduce the Oil Industry Guarantee Fund as a major measure to finance oil plans and projects, adding: "In this regard, agreements will be signed with the presence of banks, which will play an important role in attracting investment to the oil industry."

Referring to the importance of this event, he added: "Senior government managers, executive officials from the presidential office and ministries, as well as the private sector and investors interested in investing in the upstream sector, will participate in this event. We invite all interested parties to register for this event and take advantage of this opportunity."

MA