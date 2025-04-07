Israel prevents entry of polio vaccines into Gaza

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israel is preventing the entry of polio vaccines into Gaza, threatening the gains made in seven months of efforts to combat the spread of an epidemic.

On World Health Day, the ministry said sanitary conditions in Gaza were deteriorating due to the disruption of water pumps and the ban on food and medical aid.



It added that Palestinians, especially children, were exposed to malnutrition as well as the spread of diarrhea, skin diseases, and epidemics.