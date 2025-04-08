Pezeshkian: Govt. to offer strong support for investment in renewable energy

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his administration is committed to supporting investment in renewable energy, unveiling incentive packages aimed at encouraging private and public sector participation in the sector.

Speaking at a high-level meeting focused on accelerating the construction of solar power plants, Pezeshkian emphasized that the government's strategy aligns with the national slogan of the year, which centers on economic inclusion and public engagement, IRNA reported.

“To advance this vision, we have developed and presented attractive incentive packages to support investment in renewables, and we will continue to back such efforts in a dedicated manner,” he said.

The meeting, held at the presidential office, was attended by key cabinet members, including the ministers of energy, industry, and the head of the Planning and Budget Organization, the central bank governor, and several public and private investors.

Officials presented detailed updates on site selection, financing, contractor agreements, and solar panel procurement.

Pezeshkian stressed the importance of completing the projects on schedule, particularly before peak summer electricity consumption.

He called for the immediate preparation of a timeline for installing solar panels and integrating them into the national grid, assuring that the government would provide full support to ensure timely implementation.

He warned that without reliable electricity, industrial growth would stall. “If we expand industry but fail to supply the necessary power, production will collapse,” he said. “Therefore, building essential infrastructure—especially using renewable sources—must be a national priority.”

The president also ordered the energy and industry ministers, the budget chief, and the central bank governor to streamline investment processes and prioritize support for renewable energy developers.

He said the government’s long-term plan is to phase out fossil fuels in all aspects of daily life—including transportation, industry, and heating and cooling systems—in favor of clean, renewable alternatives.

Pezeshkian noted a 70 percent increase in investment demand in the renewable energy sector over the past six months, underscoring growing interest in the field.

EF/MA