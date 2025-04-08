Patterns of Persian, European and Chinese gardens discussed in Tehran

TEHRAN - A gathering themed “From Spring to Persian Garden” was held at the Niavaran Historical-Cultural Complex on Monday, participated by Seyyed Mohammad Beheshti, a senior cultural heritage expert.

According to CHTN, Beheshti called concentration on concept of Iranian garden as a source of pleasure.

He said out of various gardens across the world, Persian garden is the oldest type which has been less discussed.

Based on illustrations, Persian garden has been geometrically established in form of a cross, he added.

There is a pavilion at its crossroad or one end of it, he said, adding these axes had flowing water and trees.

Beheshti said one of the distinctions of Persian garden is the way the plant and nature is looked.

He explained that there is a line of trees in European-style garden. “We are witness to a green geometrical labyrinth in European gardens. In fact, Europeans tame the plants and then put them in a garden. These gardens show the dominance of human on nature.”

Beheshti continued that the aspect is different and interesting in Chinese garden. In East Asian gardens, the plant is adopted when it is minimized, miniaturized and can be transferred like a Bonsai, he said.

The concept of pot was imported from China, he said. “Before Zand Dynasty, we didn’t have pot concept for transferring a living creature.”

Among the stunning Persian gardens in Iran, Eram Garden situated in the southern city of Shiraz, Fars province is renowned for its breathtaking beauty. The garden inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage Sites is absolutely stunning and one of a kind.

The holy Quran portrays Eram as a celestial realm, specifically crafted for the fortunate souls. The ambiance is absolutely stunning, enveloped by towering cypress trees, sweet-scented blooms, and aromatic sour orange trees.

The lush garden area is a serene haven for visitors, with the delightful chirping of birds providing a soothing ambiance that makes taking a leisurely walk an absolute joy. Eram Garden is a breathtaking sight to behold during springtime, with its vibrant array of blooms and blossoms. It is a must-visit tourist spot for those exploring Iran.

With roots tracing back to the Seljuk dynasty nearly four centuries ago, Eram Garden boasts a rich history as a classic example of a Persian garden. The garden also houses an ancient building from the Qajar period. During the subsequent years, a Qashqai tribe member acquired the land and constructed the initial mansion while also introducing diverse flower and tree varieties.

The garden was originally purchased by Nasir-ol-Molk in the Qajar era and was later completed by his son after his demise. The Eram Garden and its structure are preserved by Iran's tourism ministry as a significant historical landscape located in the botanical garden of Shiraz.

